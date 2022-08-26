Datura 4's Neanderthal Jam is a reverent and joyful ode to arena-rock excess

Dom Mariani is an Australian rock semi-legend, known for fronting seminal garage rock revivalists The Stems in the first half of the 80s and power-poppers The Someloves in the latter half.

Datura4, however, are a different vibe altogether. Formed in 2008, the band are all about bloozy, free-flowing 70s rock’n’roll. Taking cues from Humble Pie, Deep Purple and every other long-haired, tight-panted volume dealer circa 1973, Neanderthal Jam, the band’s fifth long player, is a reverent and joyful ode to arena-rock excess, tight and tuneful yet giddily indulgent.

Monolithic pick-to-click Black Speakers veers from searing guitar solo to funky organ breakdown, always returning to the big, chewy hooks that Mariani is known for.

Open The Line soars like peak Peter Frampton, Digging My Own Grave is pure proto-metal bombast, and in the cowbell sweepstakes Fish Fry easily out- ’bells Blue Öyster Cult. If you’re reading this website, you’re already a fan.