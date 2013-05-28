Dark Sermon: In Tongues

Although many of their peers continue a blank-eyed pursuit of glory while displaying scant regard for metal’s intrinsic values, Dark Sermon make it abundantly clear where their allegiances lie. In Tongues is a startling debut that revels in brutal metal’s myriad possibilities while avoiding any of the gimmicks and clichés that engender commercial success among the less devout.

At heart this is a death metal record, with all the malevolence, controlled aggression and sinister themes that such focus demands, but there are also lethal hooks by the score and subtle invention lurking between the sonic lines.

Fans of The Black Dahlia Murder and Job For A Cowboy will recognise the fire and fury on display during The Shepherd’s Staff and Hounds, but with bursts of esoteric percussion on Imperfect Contrition, ominous sludge on Cursed and warped tribal grooves on Forfeit II: Worn Thin, this is one of the more adventurous and exciting first forays thrown up by metal’s fresh-faced contingent in recent years.