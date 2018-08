Big is certainly the keyword here, as Bryant’s newly horn-bolstered nine-piece road band are caught in action on a two-disc live album. The Hertfordshire bandleader, too, has grown in stature since 2012’s Night Life, and is now able to unleash some of his recent cuts like Take Me Higher, Temperature Rising and Unchained – and he aces the Blood Money solo that was originally played by mentor Walter Trout.