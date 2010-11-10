Cut In The Hill Gang: Mean Black Cat

According to Cut In The Hill Gang’s MySpace profile, the mood they are currently in is ‘crazy’. Yep, we can hear that on this all-covers blues-funk-rock- freakout. So who’s making this soul-shaking, throat-mangling, mashed-potato racket?

Cincinatti’s Johnny Walker, vocalist with garage rock hotshots Soledad Brothers and his mongrel back-up. This is a man who knows a thing or two about garage and R&B, and this album started as a tribute 7-inch but was too good to waste.

Ripping through a ten-song shockwave of tracks by MC5, John Lee Hooker, Gary US Bonds, Jeffrey Lee Pierce and Spaceman 3, it’s a surly, rock’n’souling punch in the gut, sometimes Yardbirds, sometimes Bo Diddley, always 1000 per cent conviction. It breathes down your neck. It screams in your face. That’s what they aimed for – and it sounds awesome.

Catch their next album on – of course – their old mucker Jack White’s label, Third Man.