Crucifyre - Post Vulcanic Black album review

Another example of a promo sheet writing cheques that would be tough for any band to cash, Crucifyre’s third opus arrives with some fairly bold comparisons to Hellhammer, mercyful Fate, Slayer, Black Sabbath, Bathory and Possessed. That isn’t totally hyperbole, because this Swedish supergroup – the band features members who played in morbid, Afflicted and General Surgery – do certainly paint from a fairly broad musical palette. The death, and occasionally contemporary black, metal influences are always noticeable but the songs themselves are far more traditional verse/chorus affairs with clear thrash-style vocals and occasionally clean-sung in a sort of Tiamat-esque gothic metal style. The result is a groove-driven thrash/death’n’roll opus. Any good? Well, sometimes. But ultimately the songwriting is far from consistent and while some numbers will suck you in for the ride, others lack the necessary charisma to truly engage.