Crobot's Feel This is an energetic celebration of straight-up, fat-free riffery

'With smiles on our faces, we’ve got all the right grooves that hit in all the right places,’ Crobot announce, with a cheery, boundless energy that’s impossible to deny.

There’s nothing especially distinctive about these guys – they observe all the metal protocols, right down to the quiet, pastoral breathers (which, as on Without Wings, they do rather well).

Mostly, though, as on Electrified and Dizzy, they deal in straight-up, fat-free riffery, big, chomping riffs, and hollering vocals that give the hairdryer treatment to life’s vicissitudes. The centrepiece is Golden, their tribute to Chris Cornell, saluting his spirit as it soars free from his flesh and bones to the hereafter.

Crobot are happy to operate in the slipstream of metal gods and earn their place there.