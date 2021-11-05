Crazy Lixx's Street Lethal: immaculate hard rock with a massive wink and a bubble perm

Hair metal never died, it just went underground. Swedish bombshells Crazy Lixx have spent the best part of 20 years making Steel Panther look as frivolous as Radiohead, building a small but dedicating following of people who haven’t stopped partying since 1989.

Their eighth album is as immaculate as modern hard rock gets. Street Lethal knows exactly what it is – any album featuring a song called Caught Between The Rock’N’Roll is leaning into the clichés, and doing it with a massive wink.

But there’s nothing jokey about the massive choruses that prop up Anthem For America and The Power, while blockbusting ballad One Fire – One Goal is the sound of a million bubble perms being tossed in slow motion.

It’s preposterous, naturally, but it’s also a massive amount of pure, unembarrassed fun. And if the world needs anything right now, it’s that.