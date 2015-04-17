Crazy Cavan And The Rhythm Rockers: Rockin’

Over the years, as rock’n’roll evolved, cross-fertilised and generally went out into the world to become something else altogether, there were some bands who considered it their duty to stay back home and mind the store, so to speak, to not develop one iota but remain an immaculate reminder of what the genre once was in its earliest bastard form.

Welsh rockers Crazy Cavan and co are one such group. Having originally met in 1964 and still touring today, they have remained as true as a duck’s arse to their rockin’ roots.

These albums were released in the late 70s, when Teds were the sworn enemy of the insolent punk movement and the mutations they threatened. Not that Crazy Cavan don’t carry a bit of menace themselves, as the cover to Our Own Way Of Rockin’, featuring a bicycle chain wrapped round a fist, suggests.

There’s no deviation or hesitation in their style across these albums, from 1975’s Crazy Rhythm to 1979’s Mr Cool, although there is a good deal of repetition. They mostly rock, rock and rock again albeit with the occasional country and balladic tinge, with an unswerving dedication the listener might well find hard to match./o:p