Coheed And Cambria / Glassjaw

After a lengthy absence, post-hardcore pioneers GLASSJAW [7] are back.

In typical style, they stay stuck to the spot while frontman Daryl Palumbo paces up and down the stage screaming until his larynx dissolves in bile. Suffering sound problems from the beginning, the band don’t find their stride until Ape Dos Mil and the baying pitters follow suit.

Glassjaw make a good fist of their support slot (Image: © Marie Korner)

Shrouded in blue light and dry ice, the stage is set for COHEED AND CAMBRIA [9] to claim their throne like a prog-metal Targaryen. And like the dragons they possess, the New York heavyweights are breathing fire and making a break for the sky. Claudio Sanchez bounces around the stage like a hairy demon as the band blast through the biggest and ‘poppiest’ records in their impressive arsenal.

What could have easily been a proggy wankfest has serious oomph as party rock anthems Blood Red Summer and You Got Spirit, Kid send everyone into spasms underneath the brooding lightshow.

Old favourites like 33 slot seamlessly amongst the new-age classics like Here To Mars, which will no doubt soundtrack many relationships from here until the end of time. Or until Coheed can top it again, of course.