Coco Montoya: Songs From The Road

Recorded at Seattle’s Triple Door, Montoya and his band are on fire from the word go, delivering a set from across his career.

The feisty Latin groove on their version of The Penguins’ Hey Señorita could make the dead dance, while the soulful I Want It All Back demonstrates what a great singer Montoya is.

Like Robert Cray, Montoya never overplays things, knowing when to deploy the sting of his ‘icy-hot’ guitar and when to rein it in and let others, principally keyboard player Brant Leeper, run with it instead. And Montoya makes it look very easy.

Via Ruf