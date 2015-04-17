Chicken Shack: OK Ken?

It’s probably politically incorrect to say so, but much of Chicken Shack’s success in the 60s was down to the chick playing the piano and sharing the vocals with guitarist Stan Webb.

On this, the band’s second album, Christine Perfect’s cool, haunting voice manages to distract from the somewhat leaden performances around her.

If they’d spent as much time perking up the band as they did on Webb’s ill-advised imitations of contemporary comedians and politicians to link the tracks, Chicken Shack’s trajectory could have been different.

As it was, the band's first hit single, Perfect's cover of I'd Rather Go Blind, included here as a bonus track, was the prelude to her changing her name to McVie and leaving the band.