Cavorts: Got Your Brass

Hailing from Barnsley, Cavorts offer a rollicking ride of rock’n’

The 80s flavouring to the riffing and huge dual guitars on Wait On is pure fire, drummer Richard Murray is an absolute monster and there are touches of Turbonegro, Kvelertak, Thin Lizzy and the Supersuckers all over the album as energy and fretwork reign supreme. Add to this that the album has just 10 tracks on it, there’s a very satisfying ‘Wham, bam, thank you ma’am’ feel to proceedings. The vocals may be smothered in gruff stoner rock goodness but there is way too much pace and mixing of groove on display to tie this down to just that particular genre. If there is a chink in Carvots’ armour, it’s that they suffer from a lack of memorable melodies and so it can all come off a little like a jam session in places, but the shit-kicking Southern feel and whiskey-drenched AC/DC strut best heard on Save Some Things are definitely areas that the band could and should explore further in the future. Despite having a lot of filler here, there’s still enough cool chugging for this to prove worth your time.

Via In At The Deep End