Carousel Vertigo - Revenge Of Rock And Roll album review

The spirit of the 70s lives on

By Classic Rock 

Album number two, and Carousel Vertigo’s classic rock mission continues with 10 tracks that expand on their 2013 debut album Mighty.

It’s taken them a while, but with a bit of Humble Pie here, a smidgeon of Deep Purple there and more than a pinch of vintage Whitesnake, this is an eclectic grab-bag of rock’n’ roll that flaunts its 70s influences proudly but ultimately manages to forge its own identity. Stand-outs include the title track with its Stax-style horn section, the Whitesnake and Bad Companyflavoured No More Hesitatin’ and the mean-assed riffing of Get It On which owes more to Rocksera Aerosmith than to T. Rex.

For aficionados of hirsute 70s rock everywhere.