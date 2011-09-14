Candice Night: Reflections

Had she been born in the 1530s, Candice Night would have been massive. Competent on the hurdy-gurdy and the shawm, comely and fair of face, possessed of a voice suited to both the church and the bed- chamber, she could probably have married Henry VIII or Thomas More or someone and got herself on a tapestry.

As it is, she must slog away in a tiny niche – that of cod-renaissance music reliant on formal chord progressions like Black Roses or the aery-faery lyrics of Wind Is Calling.

And with Robin Red Breast, Night teeters precariously on the edge of parody.