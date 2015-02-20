California X: Nights In The Dark

Those of us who spent our formative years mooning over the mid-90s American alt.rock scene will find much to love in this second album from Massachusetts’ California X.

With their fuzzed-out guitar, chunky riffs, adorably ramshackle nature and blissful, driving melodies, they find the sweet spot between Dinosaur Jr’s nagging noise and The Posies’ woozy power-pop charm.

They’re not afraid to let things take their own meandering course either, Summer Wall parts one and two spiralling towards the finish line in a haze all of its own. Here, at least, Generation X rides again./o:p