Buffalo Summer: Buffalo Summer

When it comes to penning a classically rocking tune, South Wales’s Buffalo Summer have got the formula down cold.

A little Zeppelin here, a touch of Skynyrd there and a big old helping of Free pretty much throughout – you can’t go wrong channelling the spirit of the masters, especially when it’s done with real verve and authenticity, and BS have that by the shedload.

What’s really impressive here is the hunger and conviction of the delivery. Whether it’s the soulful southern swing of Down To The River or the cheeky Jimmy Page-isms of A Horse Called Freedom, every track is attacked with attitude and nailed home with a groovy flourish.

The result is as sunny and summery as it is hard rocking. Great stuff.