Revitalised and raucous, Buckcherry sound like they're just getting started

They might have chalked up 238 dates in support of 2021’s Hellhound, but by the sound of Volume Ten Buckcherry are just getting started.

‘Anything can happen, strap in for action!’ Josh Todd bawls on frat-party anthem Good Time, and a manic energy courses through each of these 11 tracks.

Somewhere amid the turbocharged funk (Turn It Up), sledgehammer riff-rock (One And Only) and vein-bulging barroom boogie (Let’s Get Wild) you get the sense of a band revitalised by the months on the road.

A meditative Pain, in which Todd sighs ‘Some would say Ithrew it all away’, offers a glimpse of the emotional consequences of the rock’n’roll lifestyle, but the joie de vivre returns for a raucous rendition of Bryan Adams’s salacious jukebox perennial Summer Of ’69.