Brothers Of The Sonic Cloth: Brothers Of The Sonic Cloth

It should come as no surprise that Tad Doyle, of TAD, has returned with an uncompromisingly brutal new band. TAD, after all, had a pure metal backbone, even if it was surrounded by pioneering grunge flesh.

But it’s a joy to discover that not only is he refusing to mellow with age, but also the output from this trio is so heavy; the fittingly dense sludge riffs of Lava overflow with unnerving post-metal atmosphere, while Doyle surfs the treacly wave with the ursine roar of a madman.

From there on in it’s relentlessly, poundingly horrible. And, one suspects, there’s no greater compliment to give BOTSC than that./o:p