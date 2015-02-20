Trending

Brothers Of The Sonic Cloth: Brothers Of The Sonic Cloth

Sludgy in Seattle.

By Classic Rock 

TODO alt text

It should come as no surprise that Tad Doyle, of TAD, has returned with an uncompromisingly brutal new band. TAD, after all, had a pure metal backbone, even if it was surrounded by pioneering grunge flesh.

But it’s a joy to discover that not only is he refusing to mellow with age, but also the output from this trio is so heavy; the fittingly dense sludge riffs of Lava overflow with unnerving post-metal atmosphere, while Doyle surfs the treacly wave with the ursine roar of a madman.

From there on in it’s relentlessly, poundingly horrible. And, one suspects, there’s no greater compliment to give BOTSC than that./o:p