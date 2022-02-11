Britpop's greatest guitarist Bernard Butler shines anew with People Move On box set

Bernard Butler is one of the great unsung heroes in British rock. A magnificent guitarist and an ingenious producer, his influence made the first two Suede albums magnificently overblown, prog-tinged, cinematic masterpieces that the band never topped after his departure in 1994. His project with David McAlmont reinvented soul for the Britpop generation.

And although his solo debut was well received on its release in 1998, it’s tucked into the back of most people’s memories, while the more attention-seeking characters of the era demand the attention of TV’s talking heads. Now he’s remastered the original, an ambitious collection of bluesy indie-rock anthems characterised by his histrionic guitar work.

But a mere spruce-up job would never have been enough for Butler, and the real star of this box set is disc two, on which he has re-recorded the vocals to the entire album. The first time around, they were the weakest part – faded, whispered, lacking in the confidence he clearly had in his musicianship (he played every instrument bar the drums on the record).

Now, richer for its maturity, his voice brings a whole new dimension to old favourites such as the gospel-tinged Stay, giving it a fresh poignance as we’re faced with the passage of time. A disc of B-sides gets the same treatment, while a fourth is packed with demos and live recordings. It all adds up to a package that is one step on from your usual rerelease.