Brant Bjork's Bougainvillea Suite: the sweet spot where The Doors and Iron Butterfly meet

Son of the desert Brant Bjork goes back in time on the sweet-smelling Bougainvillea Suite

By Essi Berelian
( Classic Rock )
published
Brant Bjork: Bougainvillea Suite cover art
(Image: © Heavy Psych Sounds)

Why you can trust Louder Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Prolific multi-instrumentalist Brant Bjork seems to have delved into the 60s section of his record collection as inspiration for Bougainvillea Suite, so awash are these eight tracks with that signature period organ sound – a bit like The Doors or Iron Butterfly indulging in a groovy bit of dusty desert rock. 

Stöner band mate Ryan Güt provides the vintage keys, most prominent on Trip On The Wine, hypnotic Broke That Spell and riffy Bread For Butter, the latter also featuring Stöner’s Nick Oliveri on backing vocals and wonky lead guitar. 

While much of this involves Bjork finding a riff and thumping it into submission, not least on the intoxicating nine-minute jam of Bo Diddley’s Who Do You Love, tunes like the rolling Ya’ Dig, dreamy Let’s Forget and spritely 60s pop of So They Say provide much-needed variety. 

Bougainvillea Suite is heavy and mellow, all in one sweet-smelling hit.

Essi Berelian
Essi Berelian

Whether it’s magazines, books or online, Essi has been writing about rock ’n’ metal for around thirty years. He has been reviews editor for Classic Rock and Metal Hammer, rock reviews editor for lads mag Front and worked for Kerrang!. He has also written the Rough Guide to Heavy Metal and contributed to the Rough Guide to Rock and Rough Guide Book of Playlists, and the Guinness Book of British Hit Singles (13th edition). Most fun interview? Tenacious D – Jack Black and Kyle Gass – for The Pick of Destiny movie book. An avid record/CD/tape collector, he’s amassed more music than he could ever possibly listen to, which annoys his wife no end.