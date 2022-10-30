Brant Bjork's Bougainvillea Suite: the sweet spot where The Doors and Iron Butterfly meet

Why you can trust Louder Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Prolific multi-instrumentalist Brant Bjork seems to have delved into the 60s section of his record collection as inspiration for Bougainvillea Suite, so awash are these eight tracks with that signature period organ sound – a bit like The Doors or Iron Butterfly indulging in a groovy bit of dusty desert rock.

Stöner band mate Ryan Güt provides the vintage keys, most prominent on Trip On The Wine, hypnotic Broke That Spell and riffy Bread For Butter, the latter also featuring Stöner’s Nick Oliveri on backing vocals and wonky lead guitar.

While much of this involves Bjork finding a riff and thumping it into submission, not least on the intoxicating nine-minute jam of Bo Diddley’s Who Do You Love, tunes like the rolling Ya’ Dig, dreamy Let’s Forget and spritely 60s pop of So They Say provide much-needed variety.

Bougainvillea Suite is heavy and mellow, all in one sweet-smelling hit.