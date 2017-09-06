Brant Bjork - Europe ’16 album review

Much like the effects of the marijuana leaf that adorns the cover of this live album, time becomes a relatively meaningless concept in the world of former Kyuss and Fu Manchu drummer, and multi-instrumentalist Brant Bjork. So while the album title tells us the music was recorded in 2016, the overall vibe is rooted deep in ’72.

In keeping with the weed-fuelled vibes of those far off days, this live album sees Bjork and his band stretch out those de-tuned and tar pit-thick riffs into extended and exploratory wig outs. So it is that Low End Punk becomes a head-nodding 10-minute groove while Lazy Bones-Automatic Fantastic floats away on multi-coloured psychedelic waters. Elsewhere, Buddha Time lurches forward, its guitars dragged through parched desert dust.

Alas, the album suffers from too many fade-outs, thus making it feel more like a ‘Best Of’ but these are still effective hits from the bong.