Blues Round-up: October 2011

Dana Fuchs: Love To Beg

First allow yourself a moronic schoolboy chuckle at her surname. Then grow up, focus, and attempt to digest the talent of Dana Fuchs. There’s a thrilling disparity between the cover photo and the content of second album Love To Beg. To look at, Fuchs is a willowy flower-fairy with a head of Titian curls, like a wayward Joss Stone. Her voice, though, is juke-joint dirty and illicit, evoking Joplin, Jagger, and a fag butt bobbing in a glass of bourbon. Given the surfeit of Plug-ugly, bland-voiced troglodytes who blow through the scene, her looks and larynx alone would probably take Fuchs some way up the ladder. What’s exciting is that she’s backed by a superior wingman and co-writer in Jon Diamond, a session veteran and soulful slide guitarist who turns co-writes like Nothing’s What I Cry For and Golden Eyes into scorching, muscular grooves. Naturally, the blues police will say she isn’t sufficiently grizzled, road-worn or male enough for serious consideration. Fuchs the lot of ’em. (8⁄ 10 )

Eric Gales: Transformation

All enfants terribles must grow up. And while 36-year-old ex-prodigy Gales has lost a little of the wet-behind-the-ears urgency that made his self-titled debut so magnetic in 1991, he rages against the dying of the light on Double Dippin’ and throws Molotov cocktails on I Pity The Fool. No longer the young buck, Eric Gales is swaggering into a convincing middle-age. (7⁄ 10 )

Karl Demata Band: Cross The Mountain

Like you, me, the world and his wife, Karl Demata is a mid-to-late-60s British blues nut. And while that means he’s not doing anything earth-shattering in terms of arrangements, he has a superior touch, killer phrasing and a likeable, scruffy guitar tone exemplified on Barefoot Walking Blues. The Circus Never Comes To Town suggests he could push himself further. (6⁄ 10 )

Dave Alvin: Eleven Eleven

Alvin has it all going for him: a voice like scuffed mahogany, a guitar style that’s far more anarchic than you’d expect from a 55-year-old, and a natural flair for storytelling. From the suicide account of Johnny Ace Is Dead to the dead-eyed motel misery of Harlan County Line (‘Light another menthol to clear my mind’), these are songs to lose yourself in. (7⁄ 10 )

Johnny Winter: Roots