Blue Floyd: Live 2000, Anaheim, CA/Live In Alexandria/Live In Detroit

On their night in the late 60s, Pink Floyd were up with the Dead as the ultimate space jam band. Formed in 2000 by late Gov’t Mule bassist Alan Moody, Blue Floyd deconstructed the Floyd’s catalogue into the realms of open-ended southern rock and blues terrains, becoming a huge attraction on the US jam scene.

The line-up has included such names as drummer Matt Abts (Gov’t Mule, Dickey Betts Band), singer-guitarist Marc Ford (Black Crowes, Burning Tree), bassist Berry Oakley Junior (Bloodline) and singer-guitarist Slick Aguilar.

Usually introduced by Hal from 2001, they have a blast, stretching out around anything from Interstellar Overdrive and Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun to Money and Shine On You Crazy Diamond.

Three sets of Dead-standard duration are captured on these sets, which present a fun and funky take on these chestnuts that fans should love, especially stoned under an open sky.

