Bloodlights: Stand or Die

The ghost of Gluecifer is never too far away as Bloodlights’ third full-length effort tears off the blocks with Roll With Me – this lot don’t do slowies, and when you press play you might as well be hitting the button marked ‘detonate’.

As a follow-up to 2010’s Simple Pleasures, Stand Or Die finds mainman Captain Poon and co seemingly even more intent on retooling the Motörhead and AC/DC back catalogue.

The title track’s Philthy-esque drum avalanche almost threatens to burst into Overkill, while they also manage to pull off the bizarre trick of giving a ‘Head song title – I Got Mine – to the half-inched riff from Let There Be Rock. Talk about emulating your heroes.