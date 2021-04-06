Blaze Bayley’s War Within Me: British metal’s great survivor brings the thunder

Ever since 2000’s Silicon Messiah, Blaze Bayley has released enjoyable albums under various guises. War Within Me not only continues the process but is his best to date. The 10 songs are thunderous yet melodic, with Blaze in prime vocal form. There are hints of Iron Maiden and the precision of classic Megadeth draped across a power metal framework. The best moments come on the feisty title track, the speeding Witches Night, the punching The Dream Of Alan Turing and the elegant closer, Every Storm Ends – a hymn of hope in these uncertain times. These all benefit from Christopher Appleton’s colourful, sharp guitar contributions. Blaze Bayley is still a metal force to be reckoned with.