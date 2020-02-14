Blackwater Conspiracy: the sound of a band starting to sing their own song

Delta blues shot through the prism of County Tyrone might seem like an unlikely formula for success, but Blackwater Conspiracy are making it work for them.

Their 2017 album Shootin’ The Breeze garnered the kind of praise that would make Axl Rose blush, and Two Tails is a step up; more ambitious yet refined, more colours to their palette, but tempered when it has to be.

Which is not to say that a song like the jumping Just Like A Silhouette couldn’t have come reeling off the Black Crowes’ debut (or Quireboys’, come to that), but in tracks like Bird In A Coalmine, with its Irish whistles, and the stomp of All Wired Wrong, which Black Stone Cherry would have sold their hunting rifles to write, there’s a restless, ebullient charm: the sound of a band starting to sing their own song.