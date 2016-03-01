Black Stone Cherry / Shinedown / Halestorm

Clearly used to large venues, HALESTORM [7] have enough class and power to win over anyone still unfamiliar with Lzzy Hale and her crew.

SHINEDOWN [8] fully use their short stint to rouse everyone. Led by the commanding presence of vocalist Brent Smith, they come across with real conviction. BLACK STONE CHERRY [8] belong on the big stage. Yeah Man begins with an effective portion of The Doors’ Roadhouse Blues, while Chris Robertson’s vocals and Ben Wells’ guitar combine beautifully on new song The Rambler.

John Fred Young whips out a harmonica to give his drum solo an extra frisson and there’s much amusement when Chris forgets the words during Soulcreek. He redeems himself with a solo acoustic slot to perform Things My Father Said, becoming choked with emotion when dedicating this to his late grandfather, and asks everyone to hold up a light in memory of a lost loved one.

Lzzy Hale powers through a thrilling set (Image: © Kevin Nixon)

Lzzy Hale guests on Peace Is Free before Blame It On The Boom Boom ends in an onslaught of high-spirited chanting. But the band still have one twist left. They break into Ace Of Spades with full audience participation, ending the night with one more moment of emotionally packed magic.