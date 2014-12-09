Between The Buried And Me: Future Sequence: Live At The Fidelitorium

This is far from your normal visual offering, but then again Between The Buried And Me are far from your average band. Foregoing the usual live environment, the band choose instead to offer a note-perfect run-through of 2012’s dazzling The Parallax II: Future Sequence in the confines of the Fidelitorium recording studio.

Backed by a string quartet and horns, the staggering level of musicianship takes centre stage, with a multitude of camera angles taking in every members’ immaculate contribution to the dizzying marathon of Lay Your Ghosts To Rest and the incredible 15-minute finale Silent Night Parliament.

Despite the laidback nature of their surroundings, no one can accuse the band of not giving it their all, with frontman Tommy Giles Rogers still bouncing around the room when not tinkling the ivory, while the rest of the guitarists and drummer pour everything into each frenetic passage and sudden shift into unknown territory.

A compilation of behind-the-scenes footage sees the band practising and goofing around, while interviews explain the DVD's stripped-down approach. A fans-only release, but one that's still done with exquisite skill.