BB King: Blue Shadows – Underrated Kent Recordings, 1958-1962

King’s Kent Records catalogue mined for blues treasures.

The Bihari Brothers moved BB King to Kent Records in 1958 from the discontinued RPM label (where he’d recorded signature hits such as 3 O’Clock Blues), and he quickly scored again with Sweet Sixteen and Rock Me Baby.

Neither is included here, though, as this compilation aims to spotlight lesser-known tracks, many of which were released years after recording. Highlights include a chugging version of Arthur Crudup’s Mean Ol’ Frisco, the gospel testifying of Army Of The Lord, the swinging, big band-backed Days Of Old and the soulful blues ballad Why Do Everything Happen To Me. Though not always King at his best, there is plenty to enjoy here.