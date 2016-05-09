BB King: Blue Shadows – Underrated Kent Recordings, 1958-1962

The Bihari Brothers moved BB King to Kent Records in 1958 from the discontinued RPM label (where he’d recorded signature hits such as 3 O’Clock Blues), and he quickly scored again with Sweet Sixteen and Rock Me Baby.

Neither is included here, though, as this compilation aims to spotlight lesser-known tracks, many of which were released years after recording. Highlights include a chugging version of Arthur Crudup’s Mean Ol’ Frisco, the gospel testifying of Army Of The Lord, the swinging, big band-backed Days Of Old and the soulful blues ballad Why Do Everything Happen To Me. Though not always King at his best, there is plenty to enjoy here.