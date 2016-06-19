Attalla – Attalla album review

After initially causing a stir among clued-in stoner rockers two years ago, Attalla’s six-track self-titled debut has finally received an official release.

In some ways, as an unabashed love letter to a bygone era, this thunderously heavy opus will make you feel like you’ve taken a leaf (no pun intended) out of Bill and Ted’s book and travelled back in time, but it’s a trip you’ll want to repeat again and again.

Boasting ‘production’ as raw as an open wound, the drum sound could be a little meatier on some tracks but that doesn’t take away from the quality of the material. Thorn in particular is an absolute monster. Driven by goosebump-inducing vocals reminiscent of Glenn Danzig and John Garcia, the track tips its cap to the frantic tempo changes of Fairies Wear Boots and is a neck-bothering joy. The phenomenally fuzzy, gloriously groovy Veil is equally impressive and the only disappointing thing about the album is that it’s all over much too soon.