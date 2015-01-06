Asking Alexandria: Live From Brixton And Beyond

Headlining Brixton Academy is a huge deal; everyone from Faith No More to BFMV has recorded content at the iconic venue.

Shot with excellent slow-motion parts and cool effects, this is a refreshingly modern twist on conventional live DVDs, but was captured prior to the release of their latest and greatest album – a plus if you want a snapshot of the past but it feels a little dated.

AA have improved so much as a live band on the cycle for From Death To Destiny that this isn’t a fair representation of how good they are at this point in their career – it almost does them a disservice. The bonus footage is as funny as you’d expect, covering backstage at Brixton before and after the show, but it’s hard to feel this collection is necessary for anyone outside of those who want to relive the triumph.

Via Sumerian