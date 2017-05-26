As Paradise Falls - Digital Ritual album review

Australia is in such a rich vein of form when it comes to producing heavy music that to point it out is to risk being clichéd. That’s not an issue when it comes to As Paradise Falls, because, on the strength of this album, they’ve got a way to go before they can be mentioned in the same breath as the best of their antipodean brethren. Digital Ritual has such an unfocused amalgam of styles that much of it is jarring. Star Blind starts with brutish aggression but descends into strained, unnecessary melodic vocals that sit uncomfortably between Marilyn Manson and Generic Metalcore Vocalist 101. Occasionally, as on Glory To The Server, they aim for tech-death brutality before switching to a radio rock chorus, and don’t nail either style as an example. As Paradise Falls sound like a band scrambling around for their own identity. They’ll need to find it quick, or risk being left in the dust by their peers.