While not exactly microwave conditions, the sun continues its sinister assault upon the eyes and skin of the thousands of headbangers amassed in front of the Shockwave stage for Architects. As thousands more arrive from the set ending on the other side of the grounds, Brighton’s metalcore heroes storm out and waste no time kicking things off with Seeing Red. Frontman Sam Carter, sporting a USA football jersey with his name and the number 7 on the back, leads the charge alongside his bandmates who bounce across the stage like human pinballs. Behind them, a towering drum riser adds an extra layer of spectacle. This isn’t just a show; it’s an assault on the senses.

By the second song, deep fake, Architects have Aftershock eating out of their hands. A steady onslaught of bouncy tempos and razorwire grooves pummel the crowd, and when Carter points the mic into the sea of fans, they know exactly what to do. As the band dives into brooding chords of Impermanence, a massive pit opens and all hell has broken loose.

Carter’s voice flips between guttural roars and clean, piercing shrieks, showcasing why Architects remain one of the most dynamic bands in modern metalcore. “We’re Architects from England, and it’s an absolute fucking pleasure to be here!” he shouts. His call for the entire audience to jump sees the field surge in unison, waves of bodies moving to the bone-rattling beats.

Mid-set, he takes a moment to stop the show, asking for a medic to assist a fan in distress near the front. It’s a generous concession with their limited stage time, but it speaks volumes about the band’s integrity. When the all-clear is given, Carter immediately ramps the energy back up with Doomsday, a track that includes a glorious a wall of death and culminates in an ecstatic roar. By the time they close with Animals, Architects have once again proven their ability to turn any stage into a playground of pure, unbridled adrenaline. A thrilling set from start to finish.

Architects Aftershock 2024 setlist