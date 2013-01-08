Arbogast: I

Arbogast flitter between gentle and soothing soundscapes and ever louder and more bombastic movements on their debut, I, an album of jarring forces and sweet passages of momentous rhythm. The Chicago-based trio shift through shades of sludge, hardcore and all out rock’n’roll on this solid and harmonious effort.

Black With Birds’ melancholic instrumental approach lulls you into a false sense of calm security before Final Throes plunges into the depths of emotion with shouts, cries and the occasional and sweetly melodic dual vocal. Able to meld many different styles in one track, Arbogast control their urges to go over the top, instead handling the staggering bursts of sudden noise with grace and devastating aggression.

Blasfamous swings from cooled-down motions of quiet into punishingly heavy riffs and almost punk-laden vocal lines. I is full of fun and interesting little flashes – Forming The Flock rolls on a doomed progression while Will & Destruction coughs up a memorable chorus. Excellent stuff, and a great start for this young band.