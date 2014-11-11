Årabrot: I Modi

A defiant rebirth is at hand for these eclectic Norwegian Grammy winners, mainman Kjetil Nernes having thankfully survived throat cancer, with 35 stitches across his throat as a stark reminder.

An experimental companion piece to 2013’s Murder As Art, I Modi is a mini-album in title only, opening with the swaggering bassline of The Grip Of The Family, A Cinc, its spurts of guitar hinting at the orgiastic tumult to come, as Kjetil’s perverse croon expounds the corporeal concept. Hot pink and emblazoned with vagina dentata, the cover directly addresses the theme – the corruption of the sensuous; pleasure turned to pain. Fillip The Pudenda, Tongue The Womb squirms from your speakers, its atmosphere of pure sleaze apt for its sultry tales of deviance. ‘Open your mouth,’ barks Kjetil, commandingly. Årabrot are further proof of the fertility of Scandinavian metal, here successfully cross breeding their brash noise rock with voidal electronic experimentation and a narrative penchant for freakish subversion that would make Nick Cave proud. By turns loud and brash, seductive and sparse, I Modi is a salaciously guilty pleasure.

Via Fysisk Format