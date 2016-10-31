All Hell album review – The Red Sect

More than 30 years have passed since Hellhammer and Celtic Frost laid down their seminal blueprint, yet it’s still gloriously invigorating hearing those ideas revisited with passion and fury.

All Hell adhere almost psychotically to an unrelenting ethos of dirty, blackened thrash-punk, with shades of Discharge, Motörhead and Repulsion underpinning the flagrant Tom G worship.

But where some likeminded bands struggle to bring anything of their own to the glue-sniffing hoedown, these North Carolina miscreants have a knack for writing great punk rock songs, replete with scabrous hooks and a whole lot of Philthy swing driving everything forward. Even on more pointedly black-hearted songs like Blood For The Baron, wherein a whiff of Oslo circa 1991 creeps into the heads-down barrage, or the AC/DC-meet-Darkthrone stomp of Graveyard Dust, All Hell always sound committed to the song and not just the sound. Meanwhile, the production is impressively grubby but still packs a modern punch, confirming that the greatest ideas will live forever as long as people truly give a shit.