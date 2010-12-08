Alice Cooper: Theatre Of Death: Live At Hammersmith 2009

He may be getting on for 63, but Alice Cooper is in no mood to quit.

Maximum performance entertainment is his mantra, and this CD/DVD package delivers that in blood soaked spades.

Twin guitarists Keri Kelli and Damon Johnson are the best thing to happen to the Alice Band since the great Dick Wagner and Steve Hunter were at his flanks, and there’s a funny-smart element to the gothic metallic extravaganza which ensures songs like Dirty Diamonds and The Ballad Of Dwight Fry stay as reliable as old leather.

The latter are highlights of the priceless DVD, but Cooper’s theatrical splendour is self-evident, even without visual stimulus. This is also Alice’s best live recording in an age.