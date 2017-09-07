Alice Cooper - Paranormal album review

Never one to settle back and take things comfortably, Alice Cooper has really stretched himself on Paranormal, one of his best albums. With producer Bob Ezrin taking a firm grip on the style, what we get is dynamic, thrusting, melodic and thankfully just a little on the edge. Alice has pulled in pals such as ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Roger Glover of Deep Purple and U2’s Larry Mullen to help him out. But the celebrity presence is not what matters. What shines through is the perverse, scary prism through which the man himself always views life. Dynamite Road has a rock’n’roll encounter with Satan and Fireball is about the end of the world – done in the Cooper vernacular. He even gets the original Alice Cooper Band back together for a couple of stompers, one of which – Genuine American Girl – tackles transgender issues. A fine addition to the Cooper canon.