After Forever: The Inside Story Of Black Sabbath’s Greatest Tour - review

This is as personal as it gets. Krusher was the DJ, MC and confidante on the 1999 Ozzfest tour of America. Now, whether this truly was the greatest of all the band’s tours is irrelevant. What matters is that the combination of anecdotes, insights and previously unseen photos make this a delightful celebration of the era.

Without any hindrance from official sources, Krusher tells the story his way, never holding back on revealing the ridiculousness, hilarity and problems faced not just by Sabbath, but other bands on the road, such as Pantera and Slipknot.

Krusher documents the long, strange trip with vividness and vivacity. Some of the characters involved will doubtless be furious with certain revelations, but it’s all done with affection.