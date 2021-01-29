Accept's Too Mean To Die: It’s still balls-to-the-wall, man

1982 was surely the greatest year ever for German heavy metal, with the Scorpions’ breakthrough album Blackout, followed by Accept’s Restless And Wild on which the young pretenders’ proto-thrash onslaught Fast As A Shark really put the ‘manic’ in ‘Germanic’. And battle-hardened veterans Accept are still going at it with astonishing intensity.

Produced by current Judas Priest guitarist Andy Sneap, Too Mean To Die is Accept’s sixteenth studio album, their fifth with American singer Mark Tornillo, and the first with Martin Motnik on bass and Philip Shouse as part of a three-guitar attack alongside Uwe Lulis and totemic founder member Wolf Hoffmann.

On head-banging anthems – Zombie Apocalypse frenetic, The Undertaker grindingly slow – Tornillo growls and shrieks like his predecessor Udo Dirkschneider.

The Best Is Yet To Come is a ballad but heavy-handed with it, and on Samson And Delilah Hoffmann shines on an instrumental as epic as the Scorpions’ Coast To Coast.