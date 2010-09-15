Accept: Blood Of The Nations

Can Accept do it? Can they match – or even exceed – the hallowed

Witness the berserker metal of Teutonic Terror and its ‘We will give them the axe!’ refrain for proof – castles, swords, galloping horses, it’s got the freaking lot. And then we have the head-banging Shades of Death, the Fast As A Shark thrash-o-thon that is Locked & Loaded and contagious chug of Pandemic (‘It’s a metal disease’ don’tcha know…).

Tornillo’s not quite an Udo clone – he lacks that sinister, clipped Germanic phrasing – but he wears his (metal) heart on his sleeve and delivers asuitably balls-to-the-wall performance (sorry ’bout that…).

In a nutshell, as far as returns to form go, this is stupendously strong.