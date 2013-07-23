11Paranoias: Superunnatural

Formed on the 11th day of the 11th month, 2011 – hence the curious name, presumably – 11Paranoias was created by vocalist and bassist Adam Richardson and drummer Mark Greening of the currently-on-hold Ramesses along with guitarist Mike Vest, best known for his work with psychedelic droners Bong as well as a live Ramesses member.

While Mark has apparently now moved on, Superunnatural is nonetheless a document of the sheer nastiness and swirling noise that these three men are able to cook up when stuck in a room together. Continuing to a large extent from where Ramesses left off, the record heads seemingly further into the abyss, trading some of the heavy riffage for a more psychedelic (and noisy) approach, retaining the hypnotic use of repetition while layering it with distorted guitar, insistent rhythms and some pained vocal contributions.

Essentially a four-track EP with the same number of bonus songs included on the CD, it is an opus that is gleefully punishing in its fuzzy assault and may prove too much for the inexperienced doom/noise fan.