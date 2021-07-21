You can now buy a Guns N' Roses Appetite For Destruction bong

Today marks the 34th anniversary of Guns N' Roses' seminal debut album Appetite For Destruction. And what better way to celebrate the occasion than by kitting yourself out with their very own licenced bong, embellished with the album's iconic artwork?

Sold via Smoke Cartel, the 12-inch water pipe features Axl Rose and co. printed around its hexagon-shaped base in their skeletal Appetite For Destruction form alongside the band's logo.

The product's description reads: "The hexagonal shape of the base offers a modern twist on the traditional beaker style and provides even more stability and water capacity. This gorgeous bong features a diffused downstem and bullet hole ice pinch, which allow for impressive filtration and smooth hits. The piece comes with a matching herb bowl that has a handle that doubles as a roll stopper to keep it safe from drops."

Fancy getting a little hazy with Mr.Brownstone or My Michelle? Well, for a total of $74.99, the bong can be yours. Just be sure to blast out Guns 'N Roses' party-heavy first record to really set the mood.

Recently, Guns N' Roses announced their US tour will take place this summer. The rescheduled dates include 14 additional shows taking place over the US, kicking off on July 31 at the Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA, and finishing up in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live Arena on October 2-3, with 25 dates in total along the way.