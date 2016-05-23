Trending

Yossi Sassi Band release Palm Dance promo

View video for Yossi Sassi Band track Palm Dance featuring Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal

Yossi Sassi
A still from the video

Yossi Sassi Band have released a video for their track Palm Dance.

The song features on the ex Orphaned Land guitarist’s third album Roots And Roads which is out on May 25. Palm Dance includes a guest appearance from former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal.

Last month, the group issued a stream of The Religion Of Music, featuring vocalist Zaher Zorgati of Myrath.

Sassi said of the album “This release hopefully includes more vocally-driven songs than before. Overall it shows a nice evolution from the material I used to compose for Orphaned Land, and my solo work. I think you’ll appreciate it.”

Roots And Roads is available for pre-order.

Yossi Sassi Band Roots And Roads tracklist

  1. Wings
  2. Palm Dance
  3. Root Out
  4. Mr NoSoul
  5. Madame TwoSouls
  6. The Religion Of Music
  7. Winter
  8. Thundercloud
  9. Road Less Traveled
  10. Rizez Kai Dromoi
  11. Bird Without A Tree
  12. Stronger Than Ever
  13. The Explorientals (Bonus)
  14. Madame On Steroids (Bonus)

