Yossi Sassi Band release Palm Dance promo

Yossi Sassi Band have released a video for their track Palm Dance.
The song features on the ex Orphaned Land guitarist’s third album Roots And Roads which is out on May 25. Palm Dance includes a guest appearance from former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal.
Last month, the group issued a stream of The Religion Of Music, featuring vocalist Zaher Zorgati of Myrath.
Sassi said of the album “This release hopefully includes more vocally-driven songs than before. Overall it shows a nice evolution from the material I used to compose for Orphaned Land, and my solo work. I think you’ll appreciate it.”
Roots And Roads is available for pre-order.
Yossi Sassi Band Roots And Roads tracklist
- Wings
- Palm Dance
- Root Out
- Mr NoSoul
- Madame TwoSouls
- The Religion Of Music
- Winter
- Thundercloud
- Road Less Traveled
- Rizez Kai Dromoi
- Bird Without A Tree
- Stronger Than Ever
- The Explorientals (Bonus)
- Madame On Steroids (Bonus)