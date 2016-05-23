Yossi Sassi Band release Palm Dance promo

A still from the video

Yossi Sassi Band have released a video for their track Palm Dance.

The song features on the ex Orphaned Land guitarist’s third album Roots And Roads which is out on May 25. Palm Dance includes a guest appearance from former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal.

Last month, the group issued a stream of The Religion Of Music, featuring vocalist Zaher Zorgati of Myrath.

Sassi said of the album “This release hopefully includes more vocally-driven songs than before. Overall it shows a nice evolution from the material I used to compose for Orphaned Land, and my solo work. I think you’ll appreciate it.”

Roots And Roads is available for pre-order.

Yossi Sassi Band Roots And Roads tracklist

Wings Palm Dance Root Out Mr NoSoul Madame TwoSouls The Religion Of Music Winter Thundercloud Road Less Traveled Rizez Kai Dromoi Bird Without A Tree Stronger Than Ever The Explorientals (Bonus) Madame On Steroids (Bonus)

