Wrestling injury left Fozzy's Chris Jericho worried about his future in music

Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho says he was "scared" for his future in music after a wrestling injury left him having to learn how to sing properly again.

Jericho sustained a bruised larynx during his match against Jon Moxley at AEW earlier this year.

He tells the Everblack Podcast: "It's scary because you don't really know what the hell's going on. And then you start hearing it could be permanent. And what does that mean? What am I going through? And then you realise that it just takes time.

"You've gotta start slow and work your way back up. And I didn't realise that. I basically had to relearn how to sing, which I didn't know I'd have to. I figured, 'the larynx will get better and then I'll just be able to hit super-high notes again.' And it doesn't work that way. You've gotta glide your way up there and figure it out."

Despite his worries, Jericho says the experience has actually made Fozzy a better band as the other members have had to contribute more vocally onstage.

He adds: "You just learn how to sing around it. And we have also four great singers in our band. So I also realise I don't have to sing every single note because P.J. Farley can sing great, Billy Grey sings and Rich Ward sings. So it's almost more of a Def Leppard approach where I don't have to do every single moment.

"So we really learned about our band vocally. And I think even though my voice isn't a thousand percent — it's probably nine hundred — the band sounds so much better because everybody's really singing well and getting more of a chance to sing. And I think in the long run it's gonna be beneficial to Fozzy that I bruised my larynx when I did."