A video has been released showing The Winery Dogs performing a stripped-down version of their track One More Time.

The three-piece supergroup gave the song the acoustic treatment during a performance at US radio station WAAF. The video can be seen below.

Mike Portnoy, Billy Sheehan and Richie Kotzen released the self-titled Winery Dogs debut album last year and have confirmed they are set to hit the studio to work on the follow-up.