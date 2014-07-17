The Winery Dogs set to hit the studio

The Winery Dogs have announced they will return to the studio soon to begin work on their second album.

The supergroup, comprised of guitarist/vocalist Richie Kotzen, bassist Billy Sheehan and drummer Mike Portnoy, are planning the sequel to their self-titled debut and Kotzen says he is feeling “no pressure” to replicate the success of their 2013 offering.

Speaking with GetYourRockOut, Kotzen said: “Once you start looking at music like a maths equation and you start making choices that are outside the realm of creativity, you put yourself in a situation for a lot of emotional failure.

“When you’re there, the music is meaningless and everything suffers – then things fall apart. I think whatever we do, we’ll do what feels natural and what the three of us can get behind.”