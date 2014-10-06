Win VIP room at HRH Prog 3

Here’s a chance to win a VIP room for six people at HRH Prog 3, featuring Rick Wakeman, Steeleye Span, Mostly Autumn, The Enid and many others, with more to be announced.

It takes place at Hafan-y-Mor, Pwllheli, North Wales, on the weekend of March 19-22 next year.

The prize includes accommodation for six people and access to all arenas, plus access to the sixth annual Sci-Fi Weekender, which takes place at the same venue at the same time, featuring Sylvester McCoy, James Cosmo, Neve McIntosh and others.

Enter the competition now.

Find out more on HRH Prog 3 and the Sci-Fi Weekender.

HRH Prog 3 lineup so far

Rick Wakeman

Steeleye Span

Mostly Autumn

The Enid

The Reasoning

Magenta

Anna Phoebe

Lifesigns

Touchstone

Sanguine Hum

Knifeworld

Landskap

Agent

Kitten Pyramid

The Osiris Club

Terms and conditions detailed on the competition page.