Win VIP room at HRH Prog 3

Here’s a chance to win a VIP room for six people at HRH Prog 3, featuring Rick Wakeman, Steeleye Span, Mostly Autumn, The Enid and many others, with more to be announced.
It takes place at Hafan-y-Mor, Pwllheli, North Wales, on the weekend of March 19-22 next year.
The prize includes accommodation for six people and access to all arenas, plus access to the sixth annual Sci-Fi Weekender, which takes place at the same venue at the same time, featuring Sylvester McCoy, James Cosmo, Neve McIntosh and others.
Find out more on HRH Prog 3 and the Sci-Fi Weekender.
HRH Prog 3 lineup so far
Rick Wakeman
Steeleye Span
Mostly Autumn
The Enid
The Reasoning
Magenta
Anna Phoebe
Lifesigns
Touchstone
Sanguine Hum
Knifeworld
Landskap
Agent
Kitten Pyramid
The Osiris Club
Terms and conditions detailed on the competition page.