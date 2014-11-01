Whitesnake job led to 'odd' reunion - Joel Hoekstra

Latest Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra has recalled the “odd” experience of starting work with Reb Beach after having previously replaced him in Night Ranger.

And while he’s not allowed to discuss the contents of the follow-up to 2011 album Forevermore, he hints that it’s “really cool.”

He’d joined Night Ranger in 2008 after Beach left, and was confirmed as a member of David Coverdale’s band in August, following Doug Aldrich’s decision to end his 11-year stint in May.

Hoekstra tells MyGlobalMind: “Reb I met when he was helping me learn the Nightranger songs. He’s a great guy and a great player. I wanted to explore the opportunity and make sure it was going to be a great fit.

“I didn’t know if I’d get on the record and David would say, ‘Maybe he’s not our guy,’ because our meeting was very brief at the end of May.

“It was important to do it the right way – not just rush in and go after a couple of hours, ‘I’ve got a gig!’”

He reports that he “got along great” with Coverdale and Beach, and that the guitarists have completed “some great work.”

But he’s not able to go into further detail. “Everything is under wraps and secret,” he says. “The only thing I can tell you is that it’s really cool – great, straight-ahead rock’n’roll. Blues-inspired rock that you’ve known and grown to love from Whitesnake. We should have some good stuff for you.”

Hoekstra continues his roles in Trans-Siberian Orchestra and the Rock Of Ages stage show in New York. A release date has been pencilled in for Whitesnake’s 12th studio album, but hasn’t yet been revealed.