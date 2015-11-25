While She Sleeps announce UK dates

While She Sleeps have announced a 10-date 2016 UK tour.

The run of shows will kick off in Mansfield on March 16 and wrap up in Doncaster on March 26.

The band say: “UK, we’re coming back for you. Stoked to announce this killer headline run for next year.”

Tickets for all dates will be available from 10am on Friday (November 27) from the band’s website.

While She Sleeps released their second album Brainwashed in March via Search And Destroy Records.

While She Sleeps 2016 UK tour

Mar 16: Mansfield Intake

Mar 17: Hull Adelphi

Mar 18: Huddersfield Parish

Mar 19: Bolton Alma

Mar 20: Corby Hut

Mar 22: Gravesend Red Lion

Mar 23: Brighton The Haunt

Mar 24: Plymouth Junction

Mar 25: Oxford Bullingdon

Mar 26: Doncaster Vintage

